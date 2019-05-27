Drag Queen Story Time returns to Baton Rouge for first ever Pride Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drag Queen Story Time returns to Baton Rouge during the city’s first official Pride Week.
The celebration is packed with events that organizers say are family-friendly and inclusive to all members of the Greater Baton Rouge Area LGBT+ community. View the full schedule of events below:
- Tuesday, June 11: Wine and Art Happy Hour Mixer at Perkins Rowe featuring the artwork of local LGBT+ artists.
- Thursday, June 13: Bowling with Pride at Circle Bowl from 6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
- Friday, June 14: Baton Rouge Pride will be honoring its Honorary Grand Marshals with a 1920s themed party at Hayride Scandal beginning at 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, June 15: Thirteenth Annual Pride Fest from noon until 7 p.m. Events during Pride Fest include entertainment by Grammy Nominated and chart-topping artists, a resource fair, art show, free HIV Testing and Drag Queen Story Time.
- Sunday, June 16: “Star-Studded Drag Brunch” planned at Mestizo’s on Acadian Thruway. The Drag Brunch will feature many local entertainers including the winners of the Baton Rouge Pride’s Capital City Pride Pageant.
For tickets a more information click the link here. If your business or organization would like to take part of Baton Rouge Pride. Week please reach out via email to contactus@brpride.org.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.