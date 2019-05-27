Baton Rouge named NCAA Regional host site

By Josh Auzenne | May 26, 2019 at 7:33 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 7:58 PM

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - LSU will remain home for the NCAA Regional round, as Baton Rouge has been named a host site.

Below is ticket information for the 2019 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional:

  • LSU Season Ticket Holder Deadline - Monday, May 27, at 5 p.m. Season ticket holders can order by logging into their online account at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the LSU Ticket Office at 225-578-2184 or toll free at 800-960-8587. The LSU Ticket Office will be open on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • All-session books will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 30, at 8 a.m. The sale will be available online at www.LSUTIX.net or by calling the ticket office or by visiting the ticket office in person.
  • Individual session tickets will go on sale at a later time to be announced.

Below is the list of the 16 regional host sites:

  • Athens, Georgia - Georgia (44-15)
  • Atlanta, Georgia - Georgia Tech (41-17)
  • Baton Rouge, Louisiana - LSU (37-24)
  • Chapel Hill, North Carolina - North Carolina (42-17)
  • Corvallis, Oregon - Oregon St. (36-18-1)
  • Fayetteville, Arkansas - Arkansas (41-17)
  • Greenville, North Carolina - East Carolina (43-15)
  • Los Angeles, California - UCLA (47-8)
  • Louisville, Kentucky - Louisville (43-15)
  • Lubbock, Texas - Texas Tech (39-17)
  • Morgantown, West Virginia - West Virginia (37-20)
  • Nashville, Tennessee - Vanderbilt (49-10)
  • Oxford, Mississippi - Ole Miss (37-25)
  • Stanford, California - Stanford (41-11)
  • Starkville, Mississippi - Mississippi St. (46-13)
  • Stillwater, Oklahoma - Oklahoma St. (35-18)

The NCAA Baseball Tournament Selection Show will begin at 11 a.m. Monday.

