Residents displaced after crews battle early morning fires in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Up to 18 residents are displaced following two early Sunday fires in Baton Rouge, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a call at 4:42 a.m. Sunday, May 26, about a house fire on Shelley Street near Beechwood Drive. Crews arrived at the house to find it engulfed in flames. BRFD Public Information Officer Curt Monte said six residents were in the home at the time of the fire, but were able to get out.
The fire started in the bedroom, which experienced much of the damage. Monte added that foul play is not suspected, but a cause hasn’t been determined.
Injuries were not reported.
Later that morning, a call came in at 5:45 a.m. about a fire at a vacant warehouse on Harry Drive between Airline Highway and North Air Drive. Monte said trailers near the building were affected by the fire, which displaced 12 residents.
Injuries were not reported.
The fire department has notified the American Red Cross to assist displaced residents.
