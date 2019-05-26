LSU lands second offensive lineman for class of 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU registered their second offensive line commitment for the class of 2020 courtesy of Florida’s Marlon Martinez. The lineman attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.
The 6-5, 290-pound lineman is a 3-star recruit according to Rivals. Martinez becomes the 15th commitment in the 2020 recruiting class.
Martinez is the first commit from the state of Florida. LSU ranks No. 2 in the country according to Rivals. Clemson holds the top spot.
Here’s the full list of LSU 2020 verbal commits.
Five-star recruits
Elias Ricks, cornerback, California
Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.
Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia
Four-star recuits
Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California
Josh White, linebacker, Texas
Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas
Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland
Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas
Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California
Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia
Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas
Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia
T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula
Three-star recruits
Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida
Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.