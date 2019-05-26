LSU lands second offensive lineman for class of 2020

LSU lands second offensive lineman for class of 2020
Ed Orgeron has 15 commits for the class of 2020.
By Garland Gillen | May 25, 2019 at 9:20 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 10:58 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU registered their second offensive line commitment for the class of 2020 courtesy of Florida’s Marlon Martinez. The lineman attends St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale.

The 6-5, 290-pound lineman is a 3-star recruit according to Rivals. Martinez becomes the 15th commitment in the 2020 recruiting class.

Martinez is the first commit from the state of Florida. LSU ranks No. 2 in the country according to Rivals. Clemson holds the top spot.

Here’s the full list of LSU 2020 verbal commits.

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recuits

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Courtland Ford, offensive lineman, Texas

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.