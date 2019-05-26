La. health department will track all results of HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C tests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s health department says its Office of Public Health will now track all HIV, syphilis and hepatitis C test results. That includes cases where tests come back negative.
The rate of false negatives associated with those three diseases, in addition with the high rates at which they appear in the state, guided LDH to target those specific illnesses.
Department officials say data from tests that come back negative will be stored for 18 months. If those cases are not linked to a known or suspected infection, personally identifiable information will be removed from LDH’s database.
Patients who get a negative on their test will not be contacted for a follow-up by LDH.
