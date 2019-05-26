POLICE: Child may have accidentally shot sibling while playing with gun

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway Saturday, May 25 after a juvenile was killed in the 3700 block of Lanier Drive.
Emergency crews responded to reports of the shooting just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators believe two brothers under the age of 13 were playing with a gun at a home on Lanier Drive. The weapon was somehow fired, killing one of the boys.
Police believe the shooting may be accidental at this time, however an investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story check back for updates.
