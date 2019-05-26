2,100 gallons of oil spilled in Louisiana; multiple agencies responding

GALLIANO, La. (WAFB) - Approximately 2,100 gallons of crude oil spilled from the Bowley Cap Facility in Lake Bully Bonds into a marshy area surrounding the facility.
The spill resulted from a mechanical failure at the facility. The leak has since been secured. Clean-up operations are underway to recover the spilled product.
A containment boom lined with sorbent boom has been deployed in addition to three drum skimmers.
The Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Houma, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are all assisting as a pollution response team. They are scheduled to continue working until sunset Sunday and will resume work Monday morning.
Bowley Cap Facility is located in Galliano, Louisiana.
An investigation into the mechanical failure at the facility remains ongoing.
