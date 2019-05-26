FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stay hydrated; keep sunscreen close Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We made it through the first day of the Memorial Day weekend dry. The rest of the holiday weekend is expected to remain dry.
A dome of high pressure is sitting nearly overhead keeping the area dry. It will start to push a little farther east beginning Monday which might allow for a few more clouds to develop. That should translate into a degree or two of cooling for Memorial Day itself.
But, tomorrow will be the hottest day we have for the next several days with a high of 93 degrees, and a max “feels like” temperature of 97 degrees.
Be sure to stay hydrated and use sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors for an extended period of time. The weather will stay dry through Wednesday as the high stays close and strong enough to dominate the local weather.
A nearby disturbance and cold front will weaken the high as we close the week. Isolated to scattered showers and t-storms will be possible during daylight portions of Thursday, May 30, through Monday, June 3. We still expect afternoon temperatures to reach 90 degrees each day, potentially continuing our streak of 90-degree days to 16 by the end of our 10 day forecast.
