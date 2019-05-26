FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another hot and humid day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sunday will be another hot and humid day. We stay dry even with off and on cloud cover.
Afternoon highs today will top out in the low to mid 90s. Factor in the humidity and it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s during the peak afternoon heat.
A few more clouds on Memorial Day Monday may allow for afternoon temperatures to be a few degrees cooler closer to 90 degrees.
Memorial Day is expected to remain dry. We don’t see our next chance for rain until Thursday as scattered showers and thunderstorms move into the forecast. Scattered thundershowers will remain in the forecast into next weekend as a weak front stalls north of our area.
Most will receive around 0.5″ of rain, which shouldn’t cause any problems for people dealing with high water from high water associated with area rivers and back water flooding.
