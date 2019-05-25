Suspect shot during attempted car burglary in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was shot and later arrested after he and another man were trying to burglarize a vehicle in the Tigerland neighborhood.
Police responded to a call around 2:09 a.m. about a shooting on Alvin Dark Avenue, across the street from the Tiger Plaza apartment complex.
L’Jean McKneely, a public information officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department, said the owner of the car shot at the two men who were inside his car. McKneely added police believed the men were attempting to burglarize the car.
One of the males was shot and injured during the gunfire. That man, later identified as 27-year-old Jerret Cole, was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening, according to McKneely.
Cole was later arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
Investigators are working to identify the other suspect involved in the attempted car burglary.
If you have any information on this incident, call the Baton Rouge Police Department at (225)-389-2000.
