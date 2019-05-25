Speakers sold at Best Buy, online recalled after 5 explosions reported

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WAFB) - Portable speakers sold nationwide at Best Buy, various other electronics stores, and online, are being pulled from shelves across the nation after manufacturers received at least five reports of explosions, including four blasts which resulted in property damage.
Sport Express, Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone portable speakers produced by ION Audio are included in the recall. Sport Express was sold exclusively at Best Buy from June 2018 through May 2019 for about $70. Cornerstone, Cornerstone Glow, and Keystone were sold at various electronics stores nationwide and online from March 2016 through March 2019.
The Sport Express speaker is black in color and has two knobs on the front with a neon blue lit clock. It is about 9 inches wide and 9 inches tall. The recalled speakers can be identified by UPC number 0812715010911 located on the bottom of the speakers. A photo is included below.
The Cornerstone and Cornerstone Glow speakers are triangular in shape, have a white outer casing, and are 14 inches wide and 10 inches tall. The recalled speakers can be identified by PC number 0812715018078, 0812715018528, 0812715019976 or 0812715019969 located on the bottom of the speakers. Photos are included below.
The Keystone speaker is square with a white casing and gray center. It is about 8 inches wide and 9 inches tall. The recalled speakers can be identified by the UPC number 0812715018139 located on the bottom of the speakers. A photo is included below.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says hydrogen gas can leak from the portable speaker battery when charging and the speaker can burst. About 41,000 are being recalled.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled portable speakers and contact ION Audio for a refund in the form of an ION Audio gift card.
