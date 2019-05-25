School backtracks after telling students they failed, needed to attend summer program

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Parents of students attending Advantage Charter Academy are fuming Friday night after being told their kids will be held back and will need to attend a 16-day summer school program in order to advance to the next grade.
Tanesha Covington, a parent of students attending the academy, questions what they could achieve in 16 days that they haven’t the entire school year. “What can they get in 16 days?”
Covington says her children, a rising 4th grader and a rising 6th grader, were both held back despite having good grades. She says part of the blame rests on a test administered to students at the end of the year.
Covington says she does not remember the test being administered in past years. When she learned of it, she says her attempts to help her children prepare were unsuccessful. According to Covington, in September of 2018, she submitted a request to enroll one of her children in a program at the school to help prepare them for testing and get them extra assistance. But in March of 2019, a couple of months before the test, was she notified her child had been denied a spot in the program.
Covington partially blames recent changes in the school’s leadership. She says the school has had two different principals in the last two years. The administration has since closed itself off to answering complaints and questions from parents, according to Covington.
“It’s like they’re always running,” said Covington.
She, like many other parents, wants answers that can’t come soon enough. The summer school begins May 28 and continues through June 24. Parents must now scramble to make plans to provide transportation to a program they say they say they weren’t notified about. “It’s just not making sense,” said Covington.
But, that’s only if the parents choose to enroll their kids in the summer school.
School officials have since said the students will not be held back due to a policy error. Parents should have been notified over winter break but instead were not notified until the end of the year.
That decision has inspired doubts among parents that school administrators. They now say the school never had any reason to hold the kids back in the first place, and instead may have been attempting to retain students longer to get more government assistance.
“As professionals, they should care more for their students instead of coming up off government funds” Covington said.
Leah Nixon, National Heritage Academies spokeswoman, explained the decision in the following statement to WAFB:
"When our students make a mistake, we teach them to own it, to apologize, and to fix it as best they can.
We have made a mistake in the process outlined in our student handbook by failing to inform parents in a timely manner of our intent to retain their child. Our handbook states those conversations should have taken place before winter break, but that did not happen. Some parents learned of our decision to retain their child when final report cards were issues. For this oversight, we are deeply sorry.
School leadership is reaching out individually to parents to apologize and to let them know we will promote their child to the next grade after summer break if they so choose. But we are also letting parents know when we think their child would benefit by staying in a current grade in order to master reading skills at grade level. This recommendation was made with the best interest of each child at heart.
As we have shared, the state of Louisiana places a strong emphasis on student reading performance. NHA has reinforced our promotion and retention policies to align with these expectations. We should have taken more care to follow the timeline established by our own policies and procedures. We are sorry if our mistake upset parents and their children, and we are taking steps to ensure this does not happen again."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.