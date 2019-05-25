Police find burglary suspect living in 'very well-built and modern’ treehouse

A man accused of stealing from a home was found living in a treehouse in California.
POMONA, Calif. (CNN) – Police in California found a burglary suspect hiding out in quite a lofty spot.

The Pomona Police Department said he was in a treehouse decked out with a fire pit, barbecue and lighting.

Police made the discovery Tuesday and arrested 56-year-old Mark Duda, after he climbed down.

Photos taken from inside the treehouse show a beautiful panoramic view.

Duda is accused of stealing several items from a home and garage on April 18 in the Ganesha Hills community.

The homeowner identified him to police as the suspect.

In a Facebook post, police described Duda’s treehouse as “very well-built and modern.”

Duda has been charged with burglary, according to Pomona Police.

