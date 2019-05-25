Parish County Line excited for big performance at Bayou Country Superfest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bayou Country Superfest is making its big return to Baton Rouge for Memorial Day weekend, and with it, one local band with a story that so many in the area can relate to.
Lots of big name acts have come come through Tiger Stadium for BCSF, but this year is the first time a local band has made it onto the big stage, and it’s safe to say they’re pumped.
The guys of Parish County Line are rehearsing for the biggest gig of their careers... and they’re doing it in a storage unit.
“We just got this place, and everybody’s happy. It’s a place to play some music and we don’t bother anybody, and we don’t get any noise complaints,” said one of the band members, Derek Shipley.
Their Denham Springs practice space flooded in 2016, so they’ve been at the storage unit ever since. It’s a very Louisiana story for the first local band to make it onto the Bayou Country Superfest lineup.
“The last two years have been kind of a blur honestly, because you think, ‘What’s it take to get to that point and that stage?’ And then we’re gonna’ wake up Sunday and we’re gonna’ be on that stage, and we go, ‘What did we do to get here?’” said band member, Travis Hood.
They did it by paying their dues at local spots like the Texas Club. In fact, every artist playing behind them on Sunday’s Superfest stage took the same route.
“Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Chase Rice, Brett Young, all those guys came through the Texas Club, just like we’ve done. I mean, it’s just amazing how that place in Baton Rouge has evolved all these musicians,” Shipley said.
A business deal with Mockler Beverage Company and Anheuser-Busch has also proved lucrative, helping to broaden their reach across the South, but for now they’re focused on the big BCSF weekend, working on the set list for their hometown fans.
“We’re gonna’ concentrate on originals this time, and we’re gonna’ throw in maybe two covers, just so everybody can sing along with us, but we’re gonna’ show some people what we’re really trying to push this summer and into the fall,” Shipley said.
Parish County Line takes the stage Sunday at 5:15 p.m. Tickets start at $65 and will be available at the box office outside Tiger Stadium. It opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Gates open at 4 p.m. both days.
It’s been two years since Superfest was in Tiger Stadium. Some things have changed, especially parking. Click here for details about where to park, how to get tickets, and what items are and aren’t allowed inside the stadium.
