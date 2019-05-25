LSU baseball run rules Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

The Tigers had a monster fourth inning, putting up seven runs on the Bulldogs. With the bases loaded, Bianco hit a line drive sac fly to center field that plated Hal Hughes. Then, Daniel Cabrera stepped up and singled up the middle to send DiGiacomo home. Next, Zach Watson hit a double down the left field line to score Duplantis. Then, Chris Reid hit a ground ball to second allowing Cabrera to score. Reid beat the throw to first and Watson turned on the jets to slide safe into home. Saul Garza kept things going, hitting a double to right field and Reid tapped home to beat the tag for another LSU run. Hughes stepped up to bat again in the inning and reached first on a throwing error by the shortstop, which allowed Garza to score to make it 12-2.