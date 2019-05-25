LSU baseball run rules Mississippi State in SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - LSU didn’t even need a full nine innings to get past Mississippi State in the rematch Friday in the SEC Tournament.
The Tigers came away with the 12-2 run-rule win after seven innings.
Clay Moffitt started on the mound for LSU and gave the Tigers two really good innings. In the third, he walked two batters and was taken out the game. He left the game giving up just one hit. He struck out two batters and walked three others.
Aaron George relieved Moffitt and struggled initially, giving up two hits and walking a batter in the third. Two runs scored but he was able to strike out a batter and get the next to hit into a fielder’s choice to shortstop to get out of the inning. He gave up four hits and had one strikeout in 2.2 innings of work. George improved to 3-1 on the season with the win.
Chase Costello took the mound for the Tigers to close out the game. He allowed just one hit in two innings. He struck out one and walked one.
After two scoreless innings, LSU put up five runs in the top of the third. Chris Reid hit a single to right field and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. He later made it home on a double by Brandt Broussard down the left field line. Broussard then stole third and scored on a single by Josh Smith. The next batter, Giovanni DiGiacomo, walked. Smith then stole third. Next, Antoine Duplantis hit a single through the right side and Smith crossed home plate. Then, Drew Bianco reached first on a fielder's choice and DiGiacomo scored, while Duplantis reached third on a throwing error. The next two batters walked and Duplantis scored to make it 5-0.
In the bottom of the third, Mississippi State got on the board. A single through the left side allowed the runner on second to reach home standing up. The next batter walked, loading the bases. Then, a single to center field scored another run to make it 5-2.
The Tigers had a monster fourth inning, putting up seven runs on the Bulldogs. With the bases loaded, Bianco hit a line drive sac fly to center field that plated Hal Hughes. Then, Daniel Cabrera stepped up and singled up the middle to send DiGiacomo home. Next, Zach Watson hit a double down the left field line to score Duplantis. Then, Chris Reid hit a ground ball to second allowing Cabrera to score. Reid beat the throw to first and Watson turned on the jets to slide safe into home. Saul Garza kept things going, hitting a double to right field and Reid tapped home to beat the tag for another LSU run. Hughes stepped up to bat again in the inning and reached first on a throwing error by the shortstop, which allowed Garza to score to make it 12-2.
LSU will play Vanderbilt in a semifinal game around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. With the loss, Mississippi State is eliminated from the tournament.
