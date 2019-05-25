Louisiana football coaching icon Otis Washington dies; funeral arrangements set

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Otis Washington, the former football head coach of Southern University in Baton Rouge and St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, passed away Friday. He was 80 years old.
Washington gained his greatest fame as the head coach of the Purple Knights, where he roamed the sidelines from 1969-1979. His teams won three state championships - 1975, 1978, and 1979.
Washington became the first African American football coach at LSU. He joined the staff as an assistant in 1979.
He then went on to lead the Jaguars from 1981-1986.
The Selma, Ala., native graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana in 1961. He played linebacker and guard for the Gold Rush football team. He also played catcher on the baseball team.
He is a member of multiple halls of fame in Louisiana.
Visitation for Washington will be held Saturday, June 1 at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baton Rouge. It is located at 2250 Main St.
A funeral Mass will start at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum in Baton Rouge.
