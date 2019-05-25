Gov. Edwards to visit St. Martin Parish as flood protection measures are underway

Stephensville, La. (WAFB) - As flood prevention preparations are underway in parts of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to visit a site in St. Martin Parish where workers are installing a barrier force wall.
Workers are installing the wall a mile north of the LA 70 Stephensville Road intersection. Edwards is making the visit the same day he announced his request of federal funding to help with flood response efforts.
The latest flood prevention developments comes after the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Friday that workers are installing temporary dams in Assumption and lower St. Martin parishes.
Edwards is visiting the site where workers are deploying 100-foot sand sacks. In addition, DOTD said it is installing about 6,000 feet of aqua dams along LA 70 between LA 996 and LA 69 in Assumption Parish.
The flooding is due to the high levels of the Mississippi and Atchafalaya rivers, and surrounding smaller tributaries have nowhere to drain.
According to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction, more than 10 inches of rain has fallen across a wide swath of the Plains and Mississippi Valley in the last 30 days. This rain is a major factor of why parts of Louisiana is dealing with the high water, according to WAFB First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Caparotta. With more rain expected, high water will persist for several more weeks.
