FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and humid Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Memorial Day weekend will be highlighted by hot and humid conditions, but the local area is expected to remain dry.
High pressure will be inching closer this weekend keeping a lid on the atmosphere and allowing afternoon temperatures to increase a degree or two. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday afternoons.
The ridge might get pushed a bit to the east on Monday opening the door to a few more clouds. These clouds will bring afternoon temperatures down a couple of degrees for Memorial Day Monday. No rain is expected from these clouds.
Through the entire holiday weekend, feels like temperatures are forecast to be between 94 to 99 degrees. Be sure to stay hydrated this weekend and wear sunscreen. For back to work Tuesday it will be more of the same hot, humid, and dry weather. We don’t bring rain back into the forecast until Thursday.
On Thursday, a weak front will stall to our north. The front will move close enough to loosen the grip of the high pressure ridge allowing scattered to numerous showers and t-storms to develop mainly during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger into Friday before we trend mainly dry for next weekend and the start of the next week.
