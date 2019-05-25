Baton Rouge school named Green Ribbon School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge school was named one of the most environmentally friendly schools in the nation.
On May 22, the U.D. Department of Education released the list of schools that were named the 2019 Green Ribbon Schools. Brookstown Middle School made this year’s list. The Louisiana Department of Education nominated the school for the award.
The school was nominated for its initiatives to reduce its environmental impact. One of those initiatives includes its student-led aquaponics program, which provides fresh lettuce to students and community members. In the past two years of the program, students have grown over 260 pounds of lettuce for the school. The program also gives students hands-on STEM learning.
Brookstown has upgraded their facilities in the past three years in order to reduce energy consumption by 29 percent and greenhouse gas emissions by 27 percent.
Three other schools in the East Baton Rouge School District have been named a Green Ribbon School, which include Mayfair Lab, Baton Rouge Magnet High School and Westdale Heights.
The U.S. Department Green Ribbon Schools began in 2011 after several non-profits requested the education department to start honoring schools for their sustainable facilities, health practices and effective environmental education.
The acknowledgement was created as a way to inspire institutions to adopt more sustainable practices by highlighting how schools and universities that are promoting health and environmental practices.
