APSO Narcotics Unit seizes 30+ lbs of marijuana from man’s vehicle; arrest made

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Prairieville man has been arrested after narcotics officers reportedly seized about 32 lbs of marijuana from his vehicle.
Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say Tyrone Whittington, 30, is facing numerous drug charges after an investigation was launched Friday, May 24. APSO says they were contacted by BRPD about a large amount of marijuana being transported into Ascension Parish. The report says during a traffic stop on the vehicle in question, officials seized 32.5 lbs of marijuana.
Whittington is charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, and no driver’s license. He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set at this time.
