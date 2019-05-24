State agencies visiting La. communities where flooding will worsen in coming weeks

La. (WAFB) - On Friday, May 24, officials from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal traveled throughout St. Martin and Assumption Parishes where communities are experiencing flooding that is expected to worsen in the coming weeks.
Chief H. “Butch” Browning met with leaders from Pierre Part Fire and Rescue, Stephensville Vol. Fire Department, and Belle River Volunteer Fire Department to prepare plans in the event high water cripples emergency response capabilities.
Boats from the Office of State Fire Marshal have been placed in several communities so first responders can quickly join rescue efforts.
View photos from the visit below.
