Sheriff’s office investigating burglary at gas station on Airline Highway
By Rachael Thomas | May 24, 2019 at 2:42 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 2:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a burglary at a gas station on Airline Highway.

EBRSO says the theft happened at the Mobil Truck Stop on Airline Highway near Brookstown. Reports indicate a woman seen on surveillance may have been involved in a forgery and access device fraud scheme that happened Sunday, May 12.

This is the same gas station where an elderly man was robbed on May 2.

Anyone with information about the woman or the incident should contact EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

