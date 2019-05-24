Shell begins production at platform in Gulf

Appomattox, Shell’s largest floating platform, operates in 7,400-feet (2255.5-meters) of water, a depth equivalent to about five Empire State Buildings. It’s the first large-scale production from what’s known as the Gulf’s Norphlet formation, about 200 miles (321.8 kilometers) southeast of Port Fourchon. It’s also the Gulf’s first production from a Jurassic reservoir, high-quality oil in sediments that date back about 150 million years.