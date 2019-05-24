2 kids seriously injured after being hit by car on Marcia Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children, believed to be ages 9 and 6, have been transported to a local hospital after running into the roadway in front of a car Thursday night.
The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. Emergency officials say two children in the 1500 block of Marcia Drive ran across the roadway in front of a car. As the driver attempted to swerve, their car hit one of the kids.
Police are investigating to learn if the second child suffered injuries because they were also hit by the car or if they were injured when they attempted to get out of the car’s path.
Both kids were transported in serious, but stable condition.
The investigation remains ongoing.
No other information is currently available. We’ll update this story when we know more.
