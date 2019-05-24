Saints finish up Day 3 of OTAs

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees are entering their 14th season together, as the completed team finished up its third day of offseason training activities Thursday morning.
The Black and Gold has been among the best offensively with Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Ted Ginn Jr. at the skill positions.
However, newly acquired tight end Jared Cook also hopes to make life better for No. 9.
Cook finished last season with the Oakland Raiders with just under 900 yards receiving and six touchdowns. He’ll look to continue that production and add some more with his new team.
