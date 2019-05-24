Residents in Pierre Part brace for more flooding

PIERRE PART, La. (WAFB) - Those who live in Pierre Part are used to living by the water, they just aren’t used to it coming up to their doorstep.
Back in 2011 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened the Morganza Spillway, residents had a close call. Now, they’re preparing for it to happen again.
“That’s basically what I’m worried about,” said Glenn Waguespack, who is preparing for water to reach his house. “If it wouldn’t have been for that, if they wouldn’t have mentioned that, I wouldn’t have went to get a sandbag.”
Waguespack has been working all week stacking sandbags to build a makeshift levy around his neighbor’s house.
"The first step is getting some Visqueen, try to get something where you put the sandbags, it makes a decent seal, and you got to layer them,” he said.
Now, the water is creeping up to his house.
“I’m just going to go around the house. I’m just going to go here and tie into where my neighbors behind the shop,” he said.
Putting out the sandbags is back-breaking work, but it could be worse. The Oak Grove Apartments, where Dana Brouillette lives, is basically an island.
"It started rising and getting kind of close to the apartments,” Brouillette said. “I got sandbags, I hauled them in my little car until they told me not to go back because it was tearing up my car."
Residents of the apartment have to park at the Dollar Store down the road and wade their way through the water to get to their homes.
"There's gators back here,” she said. “I've walked out twice and seen gators on the land. The sewage was leaking into the water. They came a few days ago and fixed that."
If the Corps of Engineers does open the Morganza, she says her apartment will be the first to take on water.
"It's already to my sandbags,” she said.
Now, people like Waguespack are just hoping the powers to be make the right decisions and keep them dry. If they do not, the water could be around for weeks.
"If they get that barge in place, I think we will be OK, but it’s a touch and go situation at this point,” Waguespack said.
