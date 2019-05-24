OUR TURN: Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Memorial Day being right around the corner, everyone is gearing up to celebrate with many planning to go on a picnic, barbecue or a road trip.
All of us here at WAFB wanted to take a minute to remember service members who died in the line of duty defending our freedom.
We get the day off, not to spend at the pool or barbecue or to celebrate our own hard work from day to day, but to highlight the service and life of those who lost their right to it, fighting for ours.
It is our responsibility to support the efforts of those most courageous and to reflect on the costs made to maintain our rights to live as freely as we do. Those men and women are missed by their family and friends and this Monday let’s also remember them.
