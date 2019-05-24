Miracle League gives every kid a chance to play baseball

Mary Claire was born with several holes in her heart. Doctors believe because of that, she was only getting about 20% of the oxygen her body needed. She underwent surgery before the age of 3 to repair her heart. However, her parents explain that she was left developmentally delayed as a result. That’s why consistency is key for her to have a full and happy day. Her parents say it’s just one example of the challenges that can come with raising a child with special needs.