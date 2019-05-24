Men arrested for targeting children for sexual purposes in West Baton Rouge Parish

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested Thursday following an operation that identified individuals targeting children for sexual purposes.
The men were identified as 36-year-old Jimmy Fowler and 25-year-old Pratik Ardeshna.
Fowler was charged with prostitution and possession of methamphetamine and oxycodone.
Ardshna was charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a juvenile and attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
The arrests were the result of a joint operation between the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Sulphur Police Department, Addis Police Department and the Port Allen Police Department.
