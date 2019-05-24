Memorial Day weekend events scheduled for Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Memorial Day is a time to honor and remember those who have sacrificed their lives serving the U.S. This year, Memorial Day is Monday, May 27.
Several events are scheduled in the Baton Rouge area to commemorate Memorial Day.
Blood Donors are our Frontline this Memorial Day
Blood donors play a vital role on the frontline of saving patients here, across the country and to those serving in the military. A blood donation could be the difference for many. Blood donations are needed now to help secure the blood supply for the upcoming holiday weekend and summer months blood needs.
Donors can honor our heroes by giving blood May 13 through 31 at a donation center or mobile blood drive near you. All donors will receive a Blood Donor Cap and a $15 Darden Restaurant gift card through the online rewards store.
Schedule your appointment to donate at vitalant.org or call 877-25VITAL(258-4825).
Blue Star Mothers
In commemorating Memorial Day, Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter 1 is organizing an event where 11,000 American flags will be planted in front of the capitol building and names of the fallen from 9/11 to present day will be read.
The flags will be carried in by the “For Our Fallen” organization, which consists of active and former military members. Please line the street in front of the capitol at 7:30 a.m. to welcome the “Heroes Hump” carrying the flags. Opening ceremony will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the planting of the flags.
Councilwoman Denise Amoroso would like to encourage the public to attend. Sitting for the ceremony is very limited. Please bring lawn chairs.
Port Hudson National Cemetery
Port Hudson National Cemetery will host Flags at Port Hudson to honor deceased veterans by placing American flags on each grave site. The event begins with registration at 7:30 a.m., with the flag ceremony at 8 a.m. Port Hudson National Cemetery is located at 20978 Port Hickey Rd. in Zachary.
The Boy Scouts of America Istrouma Area Council sponsorship of Flags at Port Hudson dates back many years. Placing flags on each grave site and reading the names of the veterans out loud so they “will never die."
USS Kidd Memorial Day Service
The Honorable Franklin J. Foil will be serving as the keynote speaker.
On Memorial Day, the USS Kidd Veterans Museum galleries will be free to the public between 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. USS Kidd ship tours will be available at the regular admission price of $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 5 to 12. Veterans and military families will receive half price admission with the presentation of their military ID.
The Memorial Day observance at the USS Kidd Veterans Museum will take place in the Louisiana Memorial Plaza on the grounds of the museum, beginning at 10 a.m.
Port Hudson National Cemetery
Port Hudson National Cemetery, along with the Bonnette-Harrison American Legion Post 502, will host a Memorial Day ceremony honoring the fallen service members buried at this cemetery. Guest speaker will be LTC Robert Douglas (Retired). The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. The cemetery is located at 20978 Port Hickey Rd. in Zachary.
The Bonnette-Harrison American Legion Post 502 has sponsored Memorial Day ceremonies at Port Hudson National Cemetery for many years to commemorate the nation’s fallen service members.
Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation will host a Memorial Day observance at Veterans Park in Gonzales at 10 a.m. The Veterans Park is located at 612 S Irma Blvd. in Gonzales next to Ascension Parish Library. The AVMP Foundation would like to extend an invitation to the public to attend.
Hundreds will gather around the Park Amphitheater to remember the soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country so we may continue to live our lives in freedom. This year’s guest speaker is Richard “Rick” Webre, U.S. Army Retired Sergeant First Class, and current director of the Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Local organizations participating in the Memorial Day event include the American Legion Post 81 and Auxiliary, St. Amant High School Navy JROTC, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 725 and Associate Members, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3693 and Auxiliary, and Ourso Funeral Home.
Refreshments will be provided after the ceremony by Ascension Funeral Home.
