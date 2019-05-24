LSU takes on Minnesota in Super Regional

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 10 LSU softball team will take on the No. 7 Minnesota in a three-game double elimination Minneapolis Super Regional. The Tigers and the Gophers will face off Friday, May 24, at 4 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and if needed, Sunday at 3 p.m.
Games one and two will stream live on ESPN2, while the ‘if necessary’ game on Sunday will air on ESPN. Jenn Hildreth and Carol Bruggeman will be on the call this weekend. The games will be available on the WatchESPN app.
The Tigers are 10-9 all-time in Super Regional action. They have won the last three of four Super Regionals, falling last season to the 2018 National Champions Florida State in three games. LSU owns a 78-47 overall record in the NCAA Tournament. This will Beth Torina’s sixth Super Regional appearance in eight seasons. Torina is 9-5 in those contests and 40-21 overall in the NCAA Tournament.
LSU is coming into the weekend with a 43-17 overall record. They went 3-1 in the Baton Rouge Regional, taking down Texas Tech in the final game of the weekend to advance. Aliyah Andrews moved into the leader spot for the squad at the plate, hitting .367 on the year. Andrews broke the single-season stolen base record on Sunday with her 46th of the year. Amanda Sanchez is closing in on her with a .364 average.
In the circle for the Tigers, Shelbi Sunseri leads the staff with a 2.15 ERA. She is 13-9 in the circle with five saves and five shutouts. She leads the Tigers in strikeouts with 84. Sunseri tied the single-season save record on Sunday, coming in against Texas Tech in the final game for the save. Maribeth Gorsuch got two wins in the regional, including her second postseason shutout of her career. She owns a 2.54 ERA.
“We’ve played against big power offenses all year. We played in the SEC, so our schedule kind of lent itself to this series. I think we’ve played in eight Super Regionals playing in our SEC series that we played all year. Our kids understand what it takes. Our kids have been there and have had a lot of success in three-game series this year, winning the majority of them. They will be in a good spot and will be prepared,” head coach Beth Torina said.
The Gophers are coming into the weekend with a 44-12 overall record after taking down Georgia in the Minneapolis Regional finale Monday. MaKenna Partain is leading the team with a .408 average and has 16 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 13 stolen bases on the year.
The Tigers will face Amber Fiser for most the weekend. Fisers leads the Big Ten in ERA’s and strikeouts.
The Tigers have to win two games this weekend in order to advance to the Women’s College World Series. If the Tigers advance, it would be their seventh appearance in the WCWS, fifth under head coach Beth Torina.
