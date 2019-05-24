LETTER TO DEVOS: La. AG Landry wants student loan debt automatically forgiven for injured veterans

Although the Department of Education has raised concerns about borrowers’ potential tax liability, federal tax law now excludes loan discharges for disabled borrowers from taxable income, and most states’ tax codes do likewise. Moreover, we think it likely that most borrowers would prefer to have one hundred percent of their outstanding loans discharged, even if this resulted in an increase to their state tax bill. However, in order to protect those borrowers and respect each borrower’s right to make the choice that best fits his or her individual circumstances, the Department could notify borrowers eligible for automatic discharges of the potential state income tax consequences and allow them to opt out of having their loans automatically discharged or request to have their loans reinstated.