FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry hot Memorial Day Weekend

Remember the sunscreen over the weekend and make sure not to spend too much time out in the summertime heat without breaks. Most of us are not fully prepared for this kind of heat. Factor in the Gulf humidity and those afternoon 90s have a near 100° “feel” in the middle of the afternoon. What’s more, keep in mind the heat index represents the apparent temperature in the shade; direct afternoon sunshine can add another 5° to 10° to the “feels like“ heat.