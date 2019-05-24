FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly dry hot Memorial Day Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be hot, a bit humid, and staying mainly dry through the Memorial Day weekend. The First Alert Forecast remains essentially unchanged for the “unofficial“ start of summer with morning starts near 70° and afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s around the Baton Rouge metro area.
A ridge high pressure over the southeastern United States will ensure lots of sunshine over the WAFB region through the next three days, while keeping rain chances near zero into next week.
Remember the sunscreen over the weekend and make sure not to spend too much time out in the summertime heat without breaks. Most of us are not fully prepared for this kind of heat. Factor in the Gulf humidity and those afternoon 90s have a near 100° “feel” in the middle of the afternoon. What’s more, keep in mind the heat index represents the apparent temperature in the shade; direct afternoon sunshine can add another 5° to 10° to the “feels like“ heat.
The Storm Team’s outlook stays dry through next Tuesday and then brings modest rain chances for next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (May 29 through 31). For the time being at least, the Storm Team is anticipating a mainly dry first weekend of June (June 1 and 2).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.