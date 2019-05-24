FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid conditions expected for Memorial Day weekend

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 24 - No mention of rain
By Diane Deaton | May 24, 2019 at 4:46 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 7:48 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here and so is the late May heat and humidity! At least it’s a “bit” cooler this morning, temperatures in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s but still heating up later this afternoon.

A few clouds this morning – mostly sunny this afternoon, light southeast winds, a high of 93°; again, within only a couple of degrees from tying the record high.

Overnight, partly cloudy, a low of 70°; tomorrow and again Sunday, no mention of rain – partly cloudy skies both days and hot – a high topping out in the mid 90°s! Please be careful in the heat.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.