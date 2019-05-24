EBR residents encouraged to take part in first blight boot camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Blight has been an ongoing issue for the Capital City, and city leaders are encouraging residents to help tackle the issue with a new blight boot camp program.
The free seminar aims to provide citizens with information on how they can improve their neighborhoods and work more effectively with the City-Parish to eliminate blight.
The Blight Boot Camp will be held on Saturday, June 1 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Residents can register for Blight Boot Camp at www.brla.gov/blightbootcamp.
Attendees will hear from several panels on topics such as using the 311 app, how to organize your neighborhood, public safety, landscaping and public art.
