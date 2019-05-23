Win tickets to Bayou Country Superfest by donating blood

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During the summer months, blood donations drop drastically. This can be due to families taking vacations and traveling, as well as parents having to stay home to watch kids who are out of school.
Lifeshare Blood Center is offering an incentive for people to donate blood before the summer kicks off. The crew is giving away Bayou Country Superfest tickets for blood donors.
Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, and Florida Georgia Line are headlining this year’s BCS, which will be held at Tiger Stadium May 25 and 26.
The blood donor center is located at 3489 North Boulevard in Baton Rouge. Directions to the center can be found here.
Click HERE to find a mobile blood center near you.
All blood types are needed. Experts ask that you eat a hearty meal before donating blood. Donors under 16 must have permission from their parents.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.