WANTED: Woman accused of using drugs in a stolen truck in business parking lot

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a woman accused of using drugs in a stolen car, then running away.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office were called out to a business in Denham Springs regarding people seen using drugs within the cab of a pick-up truck in the parking lot.
Deputies say Kayla Lemay, 22, was sitting in the driver’s seat of the truck. A short time later, Lemay ran from the scene and was unable to be located. Deputies searched the truck and located suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia inside.
Deputies also found the truck to be reported stolen through the Denham Springs Police Department.
Lemay is wanted for multiple drug possession charges, simple escape, and illegal possession of stolen things.
If you have any information on the location of Lemay, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
