The 5th Season: WAFB hurricane special airs on Thursday, May 30

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the WAFB weather team for a 30-minute special previewing the 2019 hurricane season that will air on Thursday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m.
Although the Atlantic Hurricane season doesn’t begin until June 1, Tropical Storm Andrea formed and dissipated earlier this week, nowhere near land. The season ends on November 30.
Along with looking forward, the award-winning WAFB storm team will take a look back. This year marks the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Camillle, the only Category 5 hurricane to ever strike Louisiana.
We will also give you a look at the newest tool available for tracking severe weather, Titan 9.
Most importantly, we encourage you to review your personal, family and business hurricane response plans right now. We’ll tell you what you need to do to achieve that goal and become storm ready.
