Steak Burgers au Poivre

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Who doesn’t like hamburgers? No one that I know of! This burger is topped with an unique pepper sauce and fried onions, so you cannot get much better than that. This is the perfect dish for May, which is also known as National Hamburger Month.
Ingredients for Sauce au Poivre:
1 tbsp drained green peppercorns in brine (such as Moulin), lightly crushed
OR ½ tsp coarsely ground black pepper
¾ cup mayonnaise
1 medium shallot, trimmed and finely chopped
3 tbsps chopped cornichons
2 tbsps chopped fresh chives
1 tbsp cognac
2 tsps fresh lemon juice
kosher salt to taste
Method for Sauce au Poivre:
In a medium bowl, stir together green peppercorns, mayonnaise, shallot, cornichons, chives, cognac, and lemon juice. Season to taste with kosher salt.
Set aside and chill.
Ingredients for Steak Burgers:
1 pound ground beef chuck
1 pound ground ribeye
salt and ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
4 tsps olive oil, divided
6 brioche hamburger buns, split and lightly toasted
Sauce Au Poivre (see recipe above)
½ cup thinly sliced red onions, divided
¾ cup crispy fried onions (such as French’s) or crispy fried shallots, divided
Method for Steak Burgers:
Mix ground beef chuck and ground ribeye then shape into six (4-inch), tightly packed patties. Season patties to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 teaspoons olive oil. Add three patties and cook 3–4 minutes on each side or until well browned on bottoms. Transfer patties to a plate and cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.
Add remaining olive oil and remaining three patties. Cook patties to desired doneness.
To serve, transfer one patty onto one brioche bun. Evenly distribute Sauce au Poivre, red onions, and crispy fried onions among six burgers, cover with top buns, and enjoy.
