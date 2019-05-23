Roads, waterways closed as high water levels threaten Assumption Parish

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Assumption Parish have closed all waterways in the parish to recreational traffic. They’ve also closed several roads as high water continues to threaten the community.
The waterway closure will remain in effect until flood level waters return to normal conditions. It does not apply to law enforcement officers, commercial fisherman, or people who live or own property in or adjacent to flooded areas.
As of May 21, several roads have been closed in Assumption Parish due to high water until further notice.
The locations of the closed roadways are as followed:
- LA 1015-1 (North Bay Rd.) – The entire road is closed.
- LA 1015-2 (South Bay Rd.) – ½ mile south of LA 70.
- LA 1016-1 (Shell Beach Rd.) – Approximately 2.0 miles east of LA 70.
- LA 1016-2 (Belle River Rd. N.) – ½ mile north of LA 70.
- LA 1016-2 (Belle River Rd. S.) – 1.5 miles south of LA 70.
- LA 401 is closed from Bayou Crab Rd. to the Attakapas Landing.
Only local traffic will be allowed beyond barricades.
The Sheriff Leland Falcon has called the recent high water levels a “major flooding event," and recently purchased a sandbagging machine.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.