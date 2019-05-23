Republic Services gives insight on missed trash pickups

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republic Services addressed members of the metro council Wednesday, May 22 about why they’ve had so many missed trash pickups and what they’re doing to address the problem.
A spokesperson for Republic Services says their biggest issues are a shortage of working trucks and drivers, which they are working to address. The company also says they’re implementing a new system that will provide a live feed of drivers while on a route.
“Asking for Republic to actually come and give a report so that people can actually see what’s going on. I want them to come before the public and tell them. It’s a $34 million contract with the city, the largest contract that the city-parish lends, and so there’s something going on that’s causing this to happen,” said Councilwoman Donna Collins-Lewis.
Collins-Lewis received a report from the 311 call center showing 21,312 complaints against Republic Services since May of 2017. Lewis says the report was vague and lacked details that could help address some of the ongoing issues. She’s now requesting a more detailed report.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.