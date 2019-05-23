2019 hurricane season will be near normal, NOAA forecasts

(WAFB) - The 2019 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be near normal, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announce Thursday.
NOAA predicts nine to 15 named storms, including four to eight hurricanes, will form in the Atlantic Ocean during this year’s hurricane season.
Two to four of those hurricanes are expected to grow to major hurricanes, which are Category 3 storms or stronger. Storms winds in Category 3 hurricanes can exceed 110 mph.
NOAA expects storms to cause around $50 billion in damage.
Hurricane season officially begins on June 1.
On Wednesday, NOAA announced a 70% chance for an above-normal Pacific hurricane season, citing above-average ocean temperatures and weaker-than-average vertical wind shear. Five to eight tropical cyclones are predicted to develop in the Pacific ocean, which includes tropical depressions, named storms, and hurricanes.
