LSU baseball remains alive in SEC Tournament with wild win over Auburn

HOOVER, Ala. (WAFB) - A wild pitch and throwing error allowed LSU to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat Auburn and remain alive in the SEC Tournament.
Landon Marceaux took the mound for LSU. Auburn loaded the bases in the first inning, but the freshman battled his way out of the situation. He ended up giving up two runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings of work. He also had five strikeouts. Aaron George relieved him and lasted only 0.2 inning. He was credited with giving up a run on a hit. He also had two strikeouts.
Todd Peterson entered the tied game in the top of the eighth with one out and a runner on second. He could not hold on to the tie. He finished with allowing one hit and getting two strikeouts. However, because of the comeback in the bottom of the ninth, Peterson earned the win and improved to 5-2 on the season.
Josh Smith had an extra-base hit in all three games of the tournament. Just like he did against Mississippi State, he led off against Auburn with a double. Smith then made it to third on a groundout by Antoine Duplantis. Next, Zach Watson stepped up and also hit a groundout, but Smith was able to slide into home to put LSU up 1-0 in the first inning.
After five scoreless innings, Auburn took the lead in the top of the seventh. A throwing error by Smith allowed a runner to reach first base and he would eventually cross home plate to tie it at 1-1. Later, a double down the left field line plated another runner to put Auburn up 2-1.
LSU tied it back up in the bottom of the inning. Smith singled to center field to send Brandt Broussard home to make it 2-2.
Auburn retook the lead in the top of the eighth inning. With two out and runners on first and second, a single to center field scored a run to put Auburn up 3-2.
In the bottom of the ninth, with one out and runners on second and third, Auburn threw a wild pitch that allowed Giovanni DiGiacomo to score because the catcher couldn’t find the ball. Then, a throwing error by the first baseman let Drew Bianco slide safely into home for the winning run.
LSU will play the loser of the Vanderbilt-Mississippi State game Friday at 8 p.m.
