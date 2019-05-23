LSU baseball falls to Mississippi State in record-long game in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State jumped on Walker in the first inning. After the first batter hit a single up the middle, the second batter was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. A double to right field sent one run home. A walk loaded the bases with no outs. Then, a sac fly to deep right field scored another run to give the Bulldogs the 2-0 lead. LSU made it out of the inning when the next batter hit into a double play.