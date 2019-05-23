LDAF commissioner urges farmers to prepare for effects of potential Morganza Spillway opening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), Mike Strain, is urging farmers to move their livestock and equipment to higher ground in order to be prepared for flooding if the Morganza Spillway is opened.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is anticipating opening the spillway June 2 to alleviate flooding, but doing so could inundate farms.
RELATED:
“Farmers and ranchers need to prepare now to move livestock, feeding capability, and equipment to higher ground. It is always important to have a game plan for times such as this,” Strain said.
LDAF is getting ready to deal with potential search and rescue operations involving livestock. Those with animals should be prepared to evacuate with their household pets. The department urges those with pets to have any medications and vaccination records with them if possible.
Livestock owners who need help should call their local Office of Emergency Preparedness.
Any crops damaged as a result of the opening of the spillway should be reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.