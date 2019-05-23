House approves bill to add HOV lanes to I-12 between Walker, split

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, May 23, the House approved a bill that could ease the commute from Livingston Parish into Baton Rouge.
The bill allows the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to create High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes on the shoulder of I-12 between Walker and the split. Under the bill, all vehicles with at least two people inside would be able to use the wide inside shoulder that currently sits empty. The bill’s author says it’s the most cost effective way to essentially add a fast lane.
“We have three lanes each way, and you get two people to carpool, what you’ve done basically is take those two vehicles off the three lanes and put them in this fourth lane, HOV, so the capacity there is better than those existing three lanes," said Sen. Dale Erdey, R-Livingston.
As per procedure, the bill heads back to the Senate for approval, then to the governor’s desk.
