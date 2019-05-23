WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards speaks on possibility of Morganza Spillway opening, high Mississippi River levels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards will give an update on the high water levels of the Mississippi River and the possibility of opening the Morganza Spillway in Pointe Coupee Parish.
Edwards is scheduled to speak during a news conference at the state capitol at 3:15 p.m. on May 23.
If the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decides to open the Morganza Spillway in early, it would be only be the third time in history the structure has been opened up to relieve the Mississippi River. It was previously opened in 2011 and 1973.
The Corps opened the Bonnet Carre spillway in St. Charles Parish, La., for the second time in the same year on May 10.
A new record for Mississippi River water levels in Baton Rouge was set on May 20.
May 20 marked 136 consecutive days at or above flood stage, breaking the record of 135 days established during the Great Flood of 1927.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is anticipating opening the Morganza Spillway due to forecasted rising water levels along the Lower Mississippi River over the next two week.
The Corps could start opening the spillway as early as June 2, if the latest river forecasts are accurate.
Gov. Edwards is expected to comment on the possibility of the Morganza Spillway opening and the potential impact on residents in Atchafalaya Basin.
When the Morganza Spillway was opened in 2011 and 1973 it affected areas as far south as Morgan City.
