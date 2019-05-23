FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, humid conditions expected for Memorial Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Approaching the noon hour and, under generally sunny skies, temperatures are already well on the way to our anticipated afternoon high of 92°.
And, as we head closer to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, we get closer to afternoon temperatures pushing (and staying!) in the mid 90°s, and still nothing to speak of on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. That will be the case not only for today and the holiday weekend ahead but also into the middle part of next week – by the end of our 10 day forecast, we’ll put in a 20% - 30% coverage of rain but even then, the majority of our viewing area will stay high and dry.
In the meantime, we’ll come within only a degree or two of challenging today’s record (94°, set in 2005); overnight, a few more clouds – a bit cooler, a low of 72° and tomorrow, still no rain in the forecast – still very warm and humid – a high of 93°.
