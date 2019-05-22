Worker killed while repairing Atchafalaya Basin; victim ID released

LSP says their initial investigation shows Torres was attaching an arrow board traffic control sign to the back of a company pickup in the westbound lanes of I-10 when the incident happened. The left lane had been closed overnight for construction, and crews were in the process of reopening the lane. While crews were working, Ronald Brown, 32, of Sunset, was heading west on I-10 in a 2015 Kia Forte when for reasons still under investigation, the Kia hit the back of the arrow board sign and Torres.