Woman who walked 6 miles to work at Walmart will receive car after officer’s story goes viral

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman who was forced to walk as much as six miles to get to her job at a Slidell Walmart will get a car.
Slidell Police Officer Brady Peck posted a message on his Facebook page after he saw a woman walking down Hwy. 11 across the Front St. train tracks.
It was dark and he said he realized how dangerous the roadway is for pedestrians, so he pulled over and realized she was wearing a Walmart uniform.
“I asked her where she was headed to which she replied "work" I said Walmart? Yes sir she replied. I said which one, thinking it's gotta be the neighborhood Walmart its the closest one to where we were. She said Northshore Boulevard. I said mam, that's a really long walk, jump in and I'll give you a ride,” Peck said in his Facebook post.
Peck said they talked about family and God on the way to the woman’s job.
Now a Slidell Chevrolet dealership wants to surprise Anita Singleton with a car.
Peck will pick Singleton up from her job and bring her to Matt Bowers Chevrolet to get the car on Wednesday.
This story will be updated after 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.